India appoints Dinesh Trivedi as high commissioner to Bangladesh
India
Dinesh Trivedi, a familiar face in Indian politics, has just been named India's high commissioner to Bangladesh.
The Ministry of External Affairs says this move is all about boosting ties with a key neighbor.
With so much happening in the region, Trivedi's experience could make a real difference.
Trivedi brings over 30 years' experience
Trivedi brings over 30 years in politics, having worked with big parties like Congress, Janata Dal, TMC, and most recently BJP.
He has served as both an MP and union railway minister (remember that bold fare hike?).
Now he will use his deep political know-how to help India and Bangladesh work even closer together.