India approves 19,983 health units under PM-ABHIM for emergency response
Big update for health care in India: the government has approved 19,983 new health infrastructure units under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).
This includes thousands of public health units, labs, and critical care blocks, basically boosting how quickly and effectively hospitals can respond to emergencies and track diseases across the country.
PM-ABHIM launched 2021 with 64,180 cr
Launched in late 2021 with a hefty ₹64,180 crore budget, PM-ABHIM is all about making health care stronger and more accessible.
The mission focuses on teamwork between central and state governments, using digital tech for better service, and setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in places that need them most.
It's also helping India get closer to its Sustainable Development Goals by improving public health systems for everyone.