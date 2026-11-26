Launched in late 2021 with a hefty ₹64,180 crore budget, PM-ABHIM is all about making health care stronger and more accessible.

The mission focuses on teamwork between central and state governments, using digital tech for better service, and setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in places that need them most.

It's also helping India get closer to its Sustainable Development Goals by improving public health systems for everyone.