India approves 3 multitrack rail projects ₹23,437cr under Gati Shakti
Big update for India's railways: the government just approved three new multitrack projects worth ₹23,437 crore.
These will add 901km of tracks across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, making travel smoother and faster for both passengers and freight.
It's all part of the PM Gati Shakti plan to modernize how people and goods move around the country.
Connects 19 districts, serves 8.3 million people
The projects (Nagda-Mathura, Guntakal-Wadi, and Burhwal-Sitapur expansions) will boost connectivity for 19 districts and around 8.3 million people in more than 4,000 villages.
Popular spots like Mahakaleshwar Temple, Mathura city, and Kuno National Park are about to get a lot easier to reach.
Plus, with room for 60 million extra metric tons of freight per year, expect less road congestion and a greener impact: think lower carbon emissions (down by 1.85 billion kilograms) and less oil imported into India.