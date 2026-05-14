India approves 3 multitrack rail projects ₹23,437cr under Gati Shakti

Connects 19 districts, serves 8.3 million people

The projects (Nagda-Mathura, Guntakal-Wadi, and Burhwal-Sitapur expansions) will boost connectivity for 19 districts and around 8.3 million people in more than 4,000 villages.

Popular spots like Mahakaleshwar Temple, Mathura city, and Kuno National Park are about to get a lot easier to reach.

Plus, with room for 60 million extra metric tons of freight per year, expect less road congestion and a greener impact: think lower carbon emissions (down by 1.85 billion kilograms) and less oil imported into India.