India approves Japan's use of Odisha DRDO missile testing site
India just gave Japan the green light to use its missile-testing site in Odisha, a first for both countries.
This move is part of a new Letter of Intent (LoI), letting Japan run live-fire drills and test advanced weapons at India's DRDO facility.
It's all about stepping up defense ties and was made official following the recent India-Japan two-plus-two talks.
Japan could access Indian testing sites
The deal could soon give Japan access to more Indian testing sites in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
Both countries plan to swap technical know-how and work together on next-generation missile technology, like hypersonic systems.
India's also offering its shipyards for joint projects, which might help Japan save money while building up its military capabilities.