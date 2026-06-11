India approves price hike for cisplatin, carboplatin and anti-tetanus injections
India
The Indian government just approved a price hike for four essential medicines: two chemo drugs (cisplatin and carboplatin) and two anti-tetanus injections.
This move comes after recent shortages of the chemotherapy drugs, which had made it tough for cancer patients to get these medicines.
NPPA asked to limit hikes 10%-50%
The increase follows rules under the Drug Prices Control Order, letting prices adjust when raw material costs go up.
The NPPA has been asked to ensure the hikes stay between 10% and 50% of previous rates.