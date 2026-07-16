India approves ₹1,27,500 cr ISM 2.0 for semiconductors, rollout uneven

India's big push to make its own semiconductors is moving forward, but not everyone's getting a slice of the pie.

The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (ISM 2.0), approved in July 2026 with a massive ₹1,27,500 crore budget, aims to boost chip design and manufacturing.

So far though, most factories are popping up in Gujarat, even though states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have plenty of tech talent but no ISM-approved plants yet.