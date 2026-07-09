India asks Meta to explain Instagram ads promoting child exploitation
India
The Indian government has asked Meta to explain reports of paid ads on Instagram promoting child exploitation.
Officials want these ads and related content taken down and are waiting for Meta's official response before deciding what comes next.
Meta denies ad targeting, vows improvements
Meta called child exploitation a "horrific crime" and says it removed over 4 million suspicious accounts worldwide last year (2025).
Separately, AI tools helped remove about 1.6 lakh accounts in India in the past six months (roughly early 2026-July 2026).
While denying any intentional targeting of harmful ads, Meta admits its systems are not perfect and promises to improve ad reviews, boost AI detection, and work more closely with law enforcement.