India asks Meta to explain Instagram ads promoting child exploitation

Meta denies ad targeting, vows improvements

Meta called child exploitation a "horrific crime" and says it removed over 4 million suspicious accounts worldwide last year (2025).

Separately, AI tools helped remove about 1.6 lakh accounts in India in the past six months (roughly early 2026-July 2026).

While denying any intentional targeting of harmful ads, Meta admits its systems are not perfect and promises to improve ad reviews, boost AI detection, and work more closely with law enforcement.