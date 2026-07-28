India asks Meta why Narendra Modi's Facebook post was removed
India
India isn't happy with Meta after Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post about exam paper leaks and tougher anti-cheating laws was briefly taken down.
Meta blamed an automated system glitch, but officials called that "not reasonable" and have asked Meta's global head of public policy to provide a detailed explanation.
India seeks Meta moderation tech fixes
The government wants Meta to fix its moderation tech so important posts from public figures aren't removed by mistake.
There's also concern about WhatsApp's upcoming username feature, which officials worry could make scams easier, so they've told WhatsApp not to launch it until those risks are sorted out.