India asserts independent foreign policy amid proposed Russian sanctions bill
India
India's making it clear: when it comes to foreign policy, it calls its own shots.
With the proposed Russian Sanctions Bill making headlines, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India's decisions are all about what works best for its people, not outside pressure.
It's a reminder that India wants to stay strong and steady, no matter what's happening globally.
India chooses affordable energy for security
Singh also shared how India handles energy: by picking whatever is most affordable worldwide.
He stressed that this approach keeps the country secure and independent.
For India, it's all about smart choices that protect national interests.