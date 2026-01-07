India backs Nepal's push for fair elections
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) on January 4, 2026, reaffirming India's support for Nepal's upcoming elections.
The meeting comes as Nepal prepares for key votes after Gen Z-led protests and the fall of the previous government.
Doval highlighted that these elections are crucial to help Nepal move past its recent political crisis.
Why should you care?
Nepal's top parties—led by Prachanda, KP Sharma Oli, and Sher Bahadur Deuba—are preparing to forge an alliance ahead of the National Assembly and House elections.
Doval stressed that a real democratic mandate is vital to keep Nepal stable.
With several Nepali leaders visiting Delhi for political meetings, it's clear that what happens in these elections could shape not just Nepal's future but also impact neighboring countries like India.