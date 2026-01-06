Uttarakhand reopens Ankita Bhandari murder probe after new audio leak
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has ordered a fresh SIT probe into the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, after a leaked audio clip hinted at possible involvement of a senior BJP leader.
Ankita, who worked at a resort, was killed by Pulkit Arya and two others when she refused to provide sexual favors to a guest.
All three were sentenced to life in prison last year.
Fresh SIT probe and rising political heat
The original police investigation had passed review by multiple courts, but with the new audio surfacing, CM Dhami promised to dig deeper and "No guilty party will be spared; we are ready for every investigation."
Meanwhile, political tensions are high—BJP has filed cases against critics for allegedly inciting unrest, while opposition parties are pushing for a CBI probe and have called for a state-wide protest on January 11.