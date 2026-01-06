Next Article
Gangster tied to AAP leader's murder shot dead in Punjab police encounter
India
Harnur Singh, a suspected gangster involved in the recent killing of an AAP-backed village head, was killed by police on Tuesday in Tarn Taran, Punjab.
According to officials, Singh, who was riding a motorcycle, was asked to stop by police and opened fire—one officer was hit but saved by his bulletproof vest.
Singh was injured in the exchange and died at the hospital.
Political fallout and what led up to it
Singh was part of a gang linked to Prabh Dasuwal, who had already claimed responsibility for the sarpanch's murder at a wedding in Amritsar.
The killing sparked political uproar across Punjab, with BJP leaders calling out Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to maintain law and order.
The incident has stirred up heated debates about safety and policing in the state.