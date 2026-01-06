Gangster tied to AAP leader's murder shot dead in Punjab police encounter India Jan 06, 2026

Harnur Singh, a suspected gangster involved in the recent killing of an AAP-backed village head, was killed by police on Tuesday in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

According to officials, Singh, who was riding a motorcycle, was asked to stop by police and opened fire—one officer was hit but saved by his bulletproof vest.

Singh was injured in the exchange and died at the hospital.