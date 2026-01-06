Next Article
Odisha bans doctor strikes as protests heat up
India
Odisha has just put the brakes on strikes by doctors and medical staff for six months, using a law called ESMA.
This move comes after thousands of government doctors started skipping outpatient duties in protest, demanding fair pay, better career growth, and incentives like their counterparts in central government hospitals.
Why does it matter?
This standoff is happening while Odisha's healthcare system is already stretched thin—over half of doctor positions are empty, leaving just 6,000 doctors for nearly 16,000 needed.
With so few hands on deck and no clear resolution yet (doctors want written promises from the government), there are concerns that patient care across the state could come under even more pressure if things don't improve soon.