India, Bangladesh conclude talks on economic cooperation, Teesta river deal
India
India and Bangladesh just wrapped up high-level talks focused on boosting economic ties and making life better for people on both sides.
India's foreign ministry says it is all about practical cooperation: think more trade, fewer barriers, and shared development projects.
The long-stuck Teesta River water-sharing deal was also back on the table.
Sheikh Hasina extradition request under review
India cleared the air about former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's sudden arrival in India two years ago, saying it happened because of trouble in Bangladesh, not any Indian military action.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh has formally asked for her extradition since late 2024, and both countries say they are carefully reviewing all the legal details.