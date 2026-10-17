India bars sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, b-heavy molasses for ethanol
India
Big policy shift: Starting with the 2026-27 season, the Indian government says it will no longer allow the use of sugarcane juice, sugar, syrup, or B-Heavy molasses to make ethanol.
Instead, oil companies will have to turn to things like C-Heavy molasses, damaged grains, surplus rice from FCI, and maize.
The move comes amid expected low sugar output and high domestic retail prices.
India expects 310L ton sugar 2025-26
The government expects gross sugar output at 310 lakh ton in the 2025-26 season.
By switching up what goes into ethanol production, it's hoping to balance both fuel needs and food security, basically making sure we don't run low on either.