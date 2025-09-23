India becomes world's 3rd-biggest startup ecosystem

Startups are not just chasing profits; tackling real problems

This milestone isn't just about numbers—it's about opportunity and impact.

Nearly half of Indian startups are founded by women, including 900 in the Northeast.

Government support and big reforms have fueled this boom, helping India climb from rank 91 to 38 on the Global Innovation Index since 2015.

Startups here aren't just chasing profits; they're tackling real problems in healthcare and agriculture, making entrepreneurship a force for good across the country.