India becomes world's 3rd-biggest startup ecosystem
India just became the world's third-biggest startup ecosystem, as announced by Home Minister Amit Shah at Startup Conclave 2025 in Gandhinagar.
Since Startup India launched in 2017, the country has grown to nearly 2 lakh startups and over 120 unicorns—together valued at over $350 billion and creating jobs for almost 18 lakh people.
Startups are not just chasing profits; tackling real problems
This milestone isn't just about numbers—it's about opportunity and impact.
Nearly half of Indian startups are founded by women, including 900 in the Northeast.
Government support and big reforms have fueled this boom, helping India climb from rank 91 to 38 on the Global Innovation Index since 2015.
Startups here aren't just chasing profits; they're tackling real problems in healthcare and agriculture, making entrepreneurship a force for good across the country.