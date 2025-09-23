Next Article
Kerala to see heavy rainfall later this week: IMD
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD says a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is gearing up to bring heavier rainfall from midweek.
This system is expected to turn into a depression around Friday near the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast, then cross land around Saturday—just as the southwest monsoon season wraps up on September 30.
Yellow alerts issued for several districts
Yellow alerts are already out for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—these places could see 65-115mm of rain in just one day.
More districts will likely be added soon.
With Kerala's usual September rains and temps between 25°C and 29°C, this burst could mean local flooding or disruptions.
If you're in Kerala, it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates this week.