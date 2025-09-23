Kerala to see heavy rainfall later this week: IMD

Yellow alerts issued for several districts

Yellow alerts are already out for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—these places could see 65-115mm of rain in just one day.

More districts will likely be added soon.

With Kerala's usual September rains and temps between 25°C and 29°C, this burst could mean local flooding or disruptions.

If you're in Kerala, it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates this week.