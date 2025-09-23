Maharashtra announces ₹2,215cr relief package for flood-hit farmers

So far, ₹1,829 crore has already been sent to districts, with money expected in farmers' bank accounts within 8-10 days. The floods damaged about 18 lakh hectares of farmland across Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra—and also hit North Maharashtra and Konkan.

Banks told not to deduct loan repayments

Farmers wanted a "wet drought" declared for extra support, but the government is focusing on quick cash relief.

District collectors can now release compensation right away for crop or property losses—no long waits.

Plus, banks have been told not to deduct any loan repayments from these payments so that every rupee goes directly to those affected.