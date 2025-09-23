Next Article
Why Telangana is asking for 70% of Krishna river water
Telangana is asking for almost 70% of the Krishna river water in the final hearings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II.
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy says this claim is based on factors like how much of the river flows through Telangana, its population, drought risks, and farmland that depends on this water.
Water vital for both states
Water from the Krishna river is vital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—think farming, drinking water, and development.
Telangana argues this demand corrects a long-standing imbalance since 1956 and opposes Andhra's diversion of water outside the basin.
Both states recently agreed to set up real-time monitoring systems and repair shared infrastructure to better manage this crucial resource.