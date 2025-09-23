Why Telangana is asking for 70% of Krishna river water India Sep 23, 2025

Telangana is asking for almost 70% of the Krishna river water in the final hearings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy says this claim is based on factors like how much of the river flows through Telangana, its population, drought risks, and farmland that depends on this water.