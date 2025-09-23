Next Article
Veteran freedom fighter Shivanna (93) passes away
India
H.M. Shivanna, a well-known freedom fighter, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93 due to age-related health issues.
Born in Hanur and later settled in Hassan, he was deeply involved in movements like 'Mysuru Chalo' and was imprisoned for his participation in the freedom struggle.
He leaves behind his wife and three children.
Former PM Deve Gowda pays tribute
Shivanna dedicated himself to public causes—he not only joined key agitations but also inspired students by sharing stories from the freedom struggle.
His commitment lasted right up until his recent hospitalization.
Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda called him an honest personality committed to serving the nation, saying his passing is a real loss for society.
His last rites will be held on Wednesday.