India boosts defense capex by 18% amid military tensions
India
India has bumped up its defense capital outlay for FY27 to ₹2.19 lakh crore, an 18% jump from FY26 (the previous fiscal year).
This move follows recent military actions like Operation Sindoor and rising tensions with neighbors.
The focus is on buying more homegrown tech—think new aircraft, engines, and upgrades for the Navy.
Total defense budget at ₹7.85 lakh crore
This isn't just about bigger numbers—the total defense budget now stands at ₹7.85 lakh crore (about 1.9% of India's GDP), with a major chunk going into new gear and salaries.
Defense production is booming too. Plus, higher funding for DRDO and streamlined procurement are intended to speed acquisitions and support innovation.