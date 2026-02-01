India boosts defense capex by 18% amid military tensions India Feb 01, 2026

India has bumped up its defense capital outlay for FY27 to ₹2.19 lakh crore, an 18% jump from FY26 (the previous fiscal year).

This move follows recent military actions like Operation Sindoor and rising tensions with neighbors.

The focus is on buying more homegrown tech—think new aircraft, engines, and upgrades for the Navy.