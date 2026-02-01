India boosts defense spending by 15% in new budget

Budget proposes exemption/waiver of basic customs duty on certain parts

This bigger budget means more money for fighter jets, warships, drones, and homegrown tech, plus increased funds for pensions and veteran welfare programs.

The budget proposes exemption/waiver of basic customs duty on components and parts required for manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft, and on raw materials imported for manufacture of aircraft parts used for maintenance, repair or overhaul by defense sector units—measures described as boosting the defense aerospace industry.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised PM Modi's push for stronger self-reliance in defense, saying these moves help modernize the military while looking out for ex-servicemen with expanded health benefits.