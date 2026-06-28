India braces for northeast flood risk, north heatwave and thunderstorms
India's weather is all over the place this Monday.
While the Northeast, especially parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya, is set for heavy downpours (think 20cm or more of rain and possible flooding), the North is stuck in a serious heatwave.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are also on the cards for several regions.
Eastern monsoon rains, northern heat pockets
It's all about clashing weather systems: a monsoon trough is dragging moisture into eastern states, leading to those intense rains, while northern states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh face heat wave conditions in isolated pockets, and Delhi is baking at 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.
Some relief might be coming soon: Delhi could get light rain on Monday, and a western disturbance expected next week might finally cool things down across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.