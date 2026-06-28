India braces for northeast flood risk, north heatwave and thunderstorms India Jun 28, 2026

India's weather is all over the place this Monday.

While the Northeast, especially parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya, is set for heavy downpours (think 20cm or more of rain and possible flooding), the North is stuck in a serious heatwave.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also on the cards for several regions.