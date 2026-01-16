India calls meeting with Jamaat chief 'routine' as Bangladesh heads for big elections

Why does it matter?

This low-key diplomatic meetup is getting attention because it comes right before Bangladesh's February 2026 elections—the first since Sheikh Hasina stepped down.

With Jamaat making a comeback after years of being banned and polls hinting they could finish second, every move matters.

India's also been reaching out to other key players, like attending BNP leader Khaleda Zia's funeral.

The MEA says these meetings are normal, but the timing shows how closely India is watching Bangladesh's political shake-up.