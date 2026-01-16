India calls meeting with Jamaat chief 'routine' as Bangladesh heads for big elections
India's Foreign Ministry says a meeting in 2025 between Indian diplomatic officials and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman was described as "routine" by the ministry, which said High Commission officials "routinely meet several interlocutors" and that the interaction "should be viewed in that context," just part of keeping up good ties with Bangladesh.
Rahman had mentioned the meeting in a December 2025 interview, saying it happened after his medical treatment.
Why does it matter?
This low-key diplomatic meetup is getting attention because it comes right before Bangladesh's February 2026 elections—the first since Sheikh Hasina stepped down.
With Jamaat making a comeback after years of being banned and polls hinting they could finish second, every move matters.
India's also been reaching out to other key players, like attending BNP leader Khaleda Zia's funeral.
The MEA says these meetings are normal, but the timing shows how closely India is watching Bangladesh's political shake-up.