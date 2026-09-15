India calls Pakistan's PKR 70L Masood Azhar bounty a gimmick
India
India isn't impressed by Pakistan raising the reward for Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh, calling it just a "gimmick."
Officials say these announcements are pointless unless Pakistan actually takes action against Azhar, who is wanted for attacks like Pulwama in 2019.
India says Azhar likely in Sindh
India also doubts Pakistan's claim that Azhar is hiding in Afghanistan, with Indian agencies believing he's still in Sindh.
The bounty hike and updates to Pakistan's terror watchlist come right before a major global financial watchdog (FATF) review, making it look like Pakistan wants to show the world it's cracking down on terrorism.