India and China just finished a nearly 10-day round of talks to calm things down along the Arunachal Pradesh border.

Led by Lt. Gen. Girish Kalia, the discussions (held November 8, 2026, and continued for nearly 10 days, with a short break in between) focused on setting ground rules so troops don't accidentally clash or misread each other's moves.

Both sides seemed positive, but it's still up in the air if these new protocols will kick in before winter makes things tougher.