India, China complete nearly 10-day Arunachal Pradesh talks on protocols
India and China just finished a nearly 10-day round of talks to calm things down along the Arunachal Pradesh border.
Led by Lt. Gen. Girish Kalia, the discussions (held November 8, 2026, and continued for nearly 10 days, with a short break in between) focused on setting ground rules so troops don't accidentally clash or misread each other's moves.
Both sides seemed positive, but it's still up in the air if these new protocols will kick in before winter makes things tougher.
Taksing incidents prompt India China agreement
Tensions spiked after September's incidents in Taksing, so both countries agreed they needed better ways to communicate and avoid surprises, especially with so many troops stationed there.
This effort follows earlier diplomatic pushes between top officials, and with harsh winter conditions coming soon, quick action could make a real difference on the ground.