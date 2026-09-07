India, China hold Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh
What's the story
The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have held Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh. According to The Times of India, the meeting was held at the Vacha-Damai border meeting point, which is a first for the eastern sector of India's 1,126-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The talks were attended by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, Commander of India's 3 Corps, or Spear Corps.
Tension resolution
Talks to address issues arising from differing perceptions of LAC
The meeting comes amid reports of tension in Arunachal Pradesh's Taksing area.
The Indian Army has two corps formations responsible for the frontier in the state: the Tezpur-based 4 Corps and Rangapahar-based 3 Corps.
The talks are expected to provide an opportunity to address issues arising from differing perceptions of the LAC by both countries.
Diplomatic efforts
NSA Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met in Beijing
The latest talks come after a meeting in Beijing between India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
They had agreed on an eight-point plan to enhance border management, ensuring prompt action through diplomatic and military channels when issues arise.
The meeting also comes ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 11-13, which Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to attend.
Ongoing efforts
Corps Commander-level talks mostly held in Ladakh
The Corps Commander-level talks have mostly been held in Ladakh since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.
Despite two high-level engagements since July, reports of continued Chinese activity and alleged incursions in the Taksing area persist.
The latest meeting comes after the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs on August 6 and the 25th round of talks between Special Representatives on Boundary Question in Beijing on August 26.
Communication enhancement
Two new Border Personnel Meeting points proposed
An eight-point outcome document was signed after the SR-level talks, proposing two new Border Personnel Meeting Points and hotlines to enhance communication along the frontier.
One of the proposed meeting points will be under the operational responsibility of 3 Corps in the Eastern Sector. The other will be in the Central Sector.
Notably, Joshimath is not among these newly identified meeting points, The Hindu reported.
Military readiness
Army Chief reviews operational preparedness along frontier amid tensions
The Indian Army has been reviewing its operational preparedness along the frontier closely.
Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth recently visited 3 Corps headquarters to review operational readiness and measures to strengthen combat capabilities.
This meeting is a major step toward resolving ongoing tensions between India and China along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.