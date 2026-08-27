India China intensify diplomacy ahead of SCO and BRICS summits
India
India and China are stepping up their diplomatic game as Prime Minister Modi and President Xi get ready for the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan (August 31-September 1).
This could set the stage for Xi's first visit to India in seven years at the BRICS summit in September, a pretty big deal for both countries.
Ajit Doval holds Beijing border talks
Just this week, India's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, met China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing to talk about keeping things calm along the border.
These talks build on October 2024's agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC after the Galwan Valley clash.
Meanwhile, Modi is also meeting Uzbekistan's president to boost ties with Central Asia, and India's foreign minister was recently in Moscow for a trade and tech meet.