India, China reach 8-point LAC agreement before Xi Jinping visit
India and China just wrapped up boundary talks, reaching an eight-point agreement to cool things down along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ahead of President Xi Jinping's expected visit.
Ajit Doval and Wang Yi led the discussions, focusing on settling disputes faster and using both diplomatic and military channels to keep things peaceful.
India, China add hotlines, meeting points
Both sides will set up more military meeting points and add two new hotlines for quicker communication.
They're reopening the three designated border trading points and the Chinese side is allowing more batches for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.
The next expert meeting on transborder rivers is coming up in September 2026, with another big round of talks planned for 2027.
Both countries say they're sticking to past agreements to keep the peace.