India, China reach 8-point LAC agreement before Xi Jinping visit

Both sides will set up more military meeting points and add two new hotlines for quicker communication.

They're reopening the three designated border trading points and the Chinese side is allowing more batches for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

The next expert meeting on transborder rivers is coming up in September 2026, with another big round of talks planned for 2027.

Both countries say they're sticking to past agreements to keep the peace.