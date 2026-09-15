India China Russia seek stronger fertilizer supply chains at BRICS

At the latest BRICS summit, India, China, and Russia focused on how to keep fertilizers flowing as global shortages bite.

India's especially feeling the pinch: it relies on imports for roughly 30% of its fertilizer needs, and rising costs mean the government could spend about ₹60,000-80,000 crore more than planned in FY27.

The group's New Delhi Declaration called for stronger supply chains so everyone can keep their crops growing.