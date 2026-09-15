India China Russia seek stronger fertilizer supply chains at BRICS
At the latest BRICS summit, India, China, and Russia focused on how to keep fertilizers flowing as global shortages bite.
India's especially feeling the pinch: it relies on imports for roughly 30% of its fertilizer needs, and rising costs mean the government could spend about ₹60,000-80,000 crore more than planned in FY27.
The group's New Delhi Declaration called for stronger supply chains so everyone can keep their crops growing.
India subsidy bill hits ₹99,000 cr
India uses around 60 to 64 million tons of fertilizer each year, with big suppliers like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, China, and Russia.
By August this year, India's subsidy bill had already hit ₹99,000 crore, on track to reach a whopping ₹2.5 lakh crore.
While China supports the push for better cooperation within BRICS, it hasn't yet committed to exempting BRICS countries from future export restrictions, showing just how tricky it is to get everyone on board when food security is at stake.