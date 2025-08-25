India, China to resume direct flights after 5-year hiatus

This move is more than just about travel—it signals real diplomatic progress after years of strained ties. Recent talks have been positive, with both countries agreeing to keep things peaceful and reconnect. India has also resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens after a gap of five years, making trips easier for everyone.

Direct flights could triple passenger numbers

Both countries want flights up and running at pre-pandemic levels, so airlines are working together on slot allocations and logistics.

If all goes as planned, direct flights could triple passenger numbers—from one million (using roundabout routes) to three million—and make travel for students, tourists, and business folks way smoother while keeping more revenue local.