Southern Railway announces partial cancelation of these trains: Details here

A look at the affected trains

Train No. 16845 (Erode-Sengottai Express) will only go as far as Dindigul from August 27 to 30—instead of its usual route—so you'll need to adjust your plans if you're heading further.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16846 (Sengottai-Erode Express) will start its journey from Dindigul instead of Sengottai between August 28 and 31.

Stay tuned to official channels so you don't get caught off guard!