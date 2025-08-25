Southern Railway announces partial cancelation of these trains: Details here
Heads up if you're traveling soon: Southern Railway is partially canceling a couple of trains due to essential track renewal work between Samayanallur and Madurai.
The partial cancelations affect Train No. 16845 between Dindigul and Sengottai from August 27 to 30, and Train No. 16846 between Sengottai and Dindigul from August 28 to 31.
If you have plans on these routes, it's a good idea to double-check your schedule and follow official updates.
A look at the affected trains
Train No. 16845 (Erode-Sengottai Express) will only go as far as Dindigul from August 27 to 30—instead of its usual route—so you'll need to adjust your plans if you're heading further.
Meanwhile, Train No. 16846 (Sengottai-Erode Express) will start its journey from Dindigul instead of Sengottai between August 28 and 31.
Stay tuned to official channels so you don't get caught off guard!