India commits 3L skilled tech workers to Japan via partnership
India is ready to meet Japan's request for 3 lakh skilled workers, and thanks to a new partnership aimed at tackling Japan's shortage of tech professionals.
With Japan's population aging fast, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said during his Osaka visit that India is committed to helping fuel Japan's economic growth by providing much-needed talent.
Platform could help 1.4 million STEM graduates
The plan suggests a platform where Japanese companies can list their skill needs and interview Indian candidates virtually or in person.
CII President-designate Suchitra Ella highlighted from Tokyo that ongoing talks are on training and skilling a workforce that could serve the needs of both countries.
She said it could help "build aspiration" for India's 1.4 million STEM graduates, opening doors for jobs abroad and helping Japanese firms expand in India.