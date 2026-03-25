India commits to reducing emissions intensity by 47% by 2035
India
India just announced a major climate move, aiming to cut its emissions intensity by 47% (compared to 2005 levels) by 2035.
This means India wants to grow its economy while producing less pollution per unit of output, sticking with the Paris Agreement promise.
India's push for clean energy
India's also pushing for more clean energy, hoping to boost its share of clean power from 52% to 60% over the next decade.
Even as the country grows, it points out that its per-person emissions are still lower than those in richer nations, and is calling on developed countries to do more.
The U.N. says if everyone keeps their promises, global emissions could actually go down, but there's still debate about whether developing countries should match Europe's even tougher targets.