India commits to reducing emissions intensity by 47% by 2035

India's push for clean energy

India's also pushing for more clean energy, hoping to boost its share of clean power from 52% to 60% over the next decade.

Even as the country grows, it points out that its per-person emissions are still lower than those in richer nations, and is calling on developed countries to do more.

The U.N. says if everyone keeps their promises, global emissions could actually go down, but there's still debate about whether developing countries should match Europe's even tougher targets.