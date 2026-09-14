India completes 2,843-kilometer Dedicated Freight Corridor enabling faster freight trains
India
India just finished its massive Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a 2,843-kilometer network built just for freight trains.
By moving cargo off regular tracks, the DFC helps trains run faster (over 50km per hour), cuts down on delays, and connects factories, ports, and markets more efficiently.
India's DFC corridors open freeing capacity
With both the Western and Eastern corridors now open, Indian Railways can finally boost passenger train services too.
The DFC is expected to lower logistics costs for businesses and free up space on busy routes, making travel and shipping smoother for everyone.