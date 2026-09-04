India completes Indus River rock check dam at Upshi Leh

The dam stores about 40 million liters of water, which now flows to farmlands through the Igoo Phey canal.

This is all part of a bigger push to use Indus River water more smartly after India paused its water treaty with Pakistan.

Up next: Ladakh wants over ₹56 crore to build 36 more check dams across Leh and Kargil, making sure even more communities get reliable water soon.