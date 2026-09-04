India completes Indus River rock check dam at Upshi Leh
India
Big news for Ladakh: India has finished its very first rock check dam on the Indus River at Upshi, Leh.
Built using natural boulders (no cement!), this dam raised the river's water level by almost 10 feet, finally giving local farmers a much-needed boost for spring sowing and helping bring previously dry fields back to life.
Ladakh seeks ₹56cr+ for 36 dams
The dam stores about 40 million liters of water, which now flows to farmlands through the Igoo Phey canal.
This is all part of a bigger push to use Indus River water more smartly after India paused its water treaty with Pakistan.
Up next: Ladakh wants over ₹56 crore to build 36 more check dams across Leh and Kargil, making sure even more communities get reliable water soon.