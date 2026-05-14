India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman, crew safe India May 14, 2026

India is not happy after an Indian-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on May 13.

The good news: All Indian crew members are safe, thanks in part to rescue by Omani authorities.

ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the targeting of civilian ships "unacceptable" and made it clear that such actions put vital shipping routes at risk.