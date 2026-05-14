India condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman, crew safe
India
India is not happy after an Indian-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman on May 13.
The good news: All Indian crew members are safe, thanks in part to rescue by Omani authorities.
ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the targeting of civilian ships "unacceptable" and made it clear that such actions put vital shipping routes at risk.
India urges restraint to protect shipping
India is urging everyone to chill and avoid moves that threaten lives or disrupt global trade at sea.
Jaiswal emphasized that attacking commercial vessels or blocking navigation just is not okay.
With these shipping lanes being crucial for world commerce, India's message is all about keeping things safe and stable for everyone.