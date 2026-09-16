India 'deeply concerned' over alleged Houthi drone attack near Mecca
What's the story
India has condemned the recent drone attack near Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said the incident was particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world. "We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah," he said, reiterating India's condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia's sovereign territory and actions endangering civilian lives and infrastructure.
Interception details
Saudi military warns of necessary deterrent measures against Houthis
The Saudi military spokesperson, Turki al-Malki, confirmed that the country's air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca.
He called the safety of holy sites and pilgrims a "red line" and warned of necessary deterrent measures against the Iran-backed Houthis.
The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca, with their spokesperson Hazem al-Assad calling the allegations a "worn-out lie."
Escalating tensions
Attack comes amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Houthis
The Houthis have recently stepped up their fighting against Yemen's Saudi-backed government, capturing a Red Sea port city in Yemen and an island near an important waterway that has acted as a backup to the Strait of Hormuz last week.
The tightening grip over shipping in the Red Sea has stoked fears that the key escape routes for the region's oil are being slammed shut as Iran and the US continue to battle for control over Hormuz.