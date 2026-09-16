India 'deeply concerned' over alleged Houthi drone attack near Mecca

The Saudi military spokesperson, Turki al-Malki, confirmed that the country's air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca.

He called the safety of holy sites and pilgrims a "red line" and warned of necessary deterrent measures against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca, with their spokesperson Hazem al-Assad calling the allegations a "worn-out lie."