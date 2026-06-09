'Hope Pakistan held accountable': India reacts to PoK violence
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the violence against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said it hoped the international community would hold the country "accountable for its misdeeds and abuses." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has noticed "a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan" related to these protests. He called it a "desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses."
Brutality reported
MEA calls for accountability of Pakistan
Jaiswal also highlighted reports of police brutality against civilians in PoK. "There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which several people have been killed and many injured," he added. He urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds....abuses..." His comments come amid rising tensions in PoK after violent clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces have killed at least 30 people.
Protest expansion
Protests spread to other towns, communication services suspended
The protests, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have now spread to several towns, including Bhimbar and Kotli, with hundreds participating in anti-government demonstrations. A shutdown strike is also being observed in many regions. Reports indicate that communication services have been suspended after violence erupted in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad. The unrest has also drawn international attention, with over 50 British parliamentarians writing to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over a communications blackout and arrests in PoK.
Clashes update
JAAC's demands
The JAAC is demanding the abolition of 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who settled in mainland Pakistan after 1947. They claim these seats are misused by mainstream Pakistani parties to manipulate government formation in POJK. On Friday, the regional administration declared the JAAC a proscribed group and advised tourists to leave the region before Tuesday. The police have labeled the incident as "terrorism," stating their personnel were attacked with firearms and shotguns.