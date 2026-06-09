'Hope Pakistan held accountable': India reacts to PoK violence

Brutality reported

MEA calls for accountability of Pakistan

Jaiswal also highlighted reports of police brutality against civilians in PoK. "There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which several people have been killed and many injured," he added. He urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds....abuses..." His comments come amid rising tensions in PoK after violent clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces have killed at least 30 people.