India condemns Pakistan over Siraj Hindu temple demolition in Punjab
India
India has called out Pakistan after a 100-year-old Hindu temple was demolished in Siraj village in Punjab.
The Ministry of External Affairs described it as "reprehensible act of vandalism" and said it's a worrying sign for minority communities protecting their places of worship.
India's MEA criticizes Pakistan's alarming apathy
India's foreign ministry criticized Pakistani authorities for showing "alarming apathy" and not safeguarding the temple.
They pointed out that these incidents highlight how vulnerable minorities are in Pakistan, urging the country to step up and protect religious freedoms and places of worship.