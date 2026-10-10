India condemns Riyadh attack, 3 Saudi citizens killed, flights normal
Despite recent attacks at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, India's Ministry of External Affairs says flights in West Asia are running as usual.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly condemned the attack, which sadly left three Saudi citizens dead and injured several others.
The Indian embassy in Riyadh is urging Indians there to stay alert and follow local instructions.
Indian embassy and consulate remain open
Airport operations in Riyadh are back to normal after quick action from emergency teams, even though some facilities and a Saudia aircraft were damaged.
The Indian embassy and consulate remain open, offering help to Indian nationals.
All Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been asked not to share videos or news of the incident online and to keep an eye out for official updates.