India considering $2 billion aid during Balendra Shah's visit
India is favorably considering Nepal's proposal for up to $2 billion in grants and credit during Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit, which kicked off on November 22, 2026.
The plan would help fund big projects in energy, infrastructure, and railways, but Kathmandu may have to submit detailed project reports before funds are sanctioned, and disbursements are likely to be linked to project progress and utilization.
Balendra Shah to seek air routes
Nepal is also asking for more air entry routes to make travel smoother.
This will come up when Shah meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23, with both leaders looking to strengthen ties as China's influence grows nearby.
India already plays a big part in Nepal's economy and supports Nepali students with scholarships and training every year, just another sign of how close these neighbors are.