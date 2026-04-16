India considering sulfur export curbs after Iran conflict disrupts supplies

Indian industry groups urge export bans

India usually brings in around 2 million metric tons of sulfur a year (nearly half from the Middle East) and sends out about 800,000 tons, mainly to China.

Now, with supply chains disrupted, especially after February's tensions in the Strait of Hormuz—oil refineries have been told to supply adequate amounts of sulfur to local fertilizer companies.

Industry groups are pushing for export bans to help stabilize local markets as both fertilizer and mining sectors feel the pinch from rising costs and ongoing global tensions.