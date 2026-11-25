Since November 9, 2026, trade margins have been limited to 30% of the maximum retail price (MRP) on 137 non-scheduled cancer drugs, which have dropped patient bills by up to 93%.

If these caps extend to other key medicines, many more people could benefit.

But state regulators warn it's tough to track price jumps, especially since some drugs go straight from pharmaceutical companies to hospitals without much oversight.

The government is also looking at making hospital billing clearer so patients aren't hit with surprise costs.