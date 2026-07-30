India could export green hydrogen to Germany, says Philipp Ackermann
India
Big news: India might soon become an energy exporter, according to German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.
Germany might be a future client for green hydrogen from India, signaling a fresh chapter in its renewable energy partnership.
German ambassador hails renewables and FTA
Ackermann gave a shout-out to India's solar and wind efforts, especially Adani's Kutch facility, which are helping drive India's green hydrogen plans.
He also highlighted new AI collaborations and called the upcoming India-European Union free trade agreement "maybe the biggest game changer for German businesses in India."
With annual trade already over $50 billion, the FTA (expected) could make economic ties even stronger.