India could have domestic dengue vaccine DengiAll by late 2027
India
Big news on the health front: India could potentially have its very own dengue vaccine, DengiAll, by late 2027.
Developed by Panacea Biotec and ICMR, this vaccine is designed to protect against all four types of the dengue virus, a major step for a country where dengue is a serious concern.
DengiAll phase 3 trials 13,000 volunteers
Right now, DengiAll is in phase three trials with over 13,000 volunteers across 20 centers.
If these tests show it's safe and effective, especially as a possible single-dose shot, it could make getting vaccinated way easier.
Results could be unblinded by the end of 2027, which will help determine whether this much-needed vaccine can proceed to regulatory review and possible approval in India.