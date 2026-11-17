Big news for clean energy fans: India could cover up to 80% of its natural gas needs with compressed biogas (CBG) by 2030, says a new report out today.

With around 472 million metric tons of feedstock available each year, the country could produce about 62 million metric tons of CBG, enough to make a real dent in fossil fuel use.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are leading the charge thanks to their surplus biomass.