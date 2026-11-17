India could meet 80% gas needs with CBG by 2030
Big news for clean energy fans: India could cover up to 80% of its natural gas needs with compressed biogas (CBG) by 2030, says a new report out today.
With around 472 million metric tons of feedstock available each year, the country could produce about 62 million metric tons of CBG, enough to make a real dent in fossil fuel use.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are leading the charge thanks to their surplus biomass.
Only 25% of CBG projects operational
Even with all this potential, scaling up isn't easy: only about one-quarter of registered CBG projects are actually running right now.
To fix this, the government is rolling out initiatives like SATAT and GOBARdhan to boost production and improve infrastructure.
If things go as planned, more CBG will mean less pollution from traditional fuels and smoother integration with city gas networks and CNG vehicles, a win for both the planet and anyone hoping for cleaner air.