India creates digital IDs for 110 million farmers 5 months early
India
India just created unique digital ID cards for 110 million farmers, five months ahead of schedule.
These IDs will make it simpler for farmers to get government benefits, loans, crop insurance, and disaster relief: reduce paperwork and repeated verification.
India's Digital Agriculture Mission includes states
This big move is part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, with state governments and field teams all pitching in.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said these digital IDs help modernize farming and make sure support actually reaches those who need it.