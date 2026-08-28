India crosses 300 GW non-fossil fuel power, solar leads
India
India just crossed 300 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel power, over half the country's total electricity capacity, according to Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.
Solar is leading the charge, making up more than half of this clean energy boost.
India adds 17 GW renewables
In just four months of the current financial year, India added another 17 gigawatts in renewables, moving closer to its ambitious 500-gigawatt target for 2030.
The PM Surya Ghar scheme has already helped around 19 lakh beneficiaries get zero electricity bills with rooftop solar.
Plus, global investors are taking notice: eight to 10 countries are expected to partner with the Bharat RE Summit this November as India's reputation as a green energy hub grows.