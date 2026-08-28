India crosses 300 GW non-fossil fuel power, solar leads

In just four months of the current financial year, India added another 17 gigawatts in renewables, moving closer to its ambitious 500-gigawatt target for 2030.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme has already helped around 19 lakh beneficiaries get zero electricity bills with rooftop solar.

Plus, global investors are taking notice: eight to 10 countries are expected to partner with the Bharat RE Summit this November as India's reputation as a green energy hub grows.