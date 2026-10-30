India cuts US and Russian oil imports amid $14.3B bill
India just made a big shift in where it gets its oil, cutting imports from both the US and Russia in September 2026.
This comes right after the Russia Sanctions Act was signed on September 18, letting the US slap hefty tariffs on countries buying lots of Russian oil.
Even though President Trump paused those tariffs for now, India's oil bill still spiked to nearly $14.3 billion last month.
India shifts oil sourcing to UAE
With US oil imports dropping to zero and Russian supplies down by almost 18% from August, India turned to the UAE for more fuel: now over a quarter of its total supply comes from there.
Between Russia and the UAE, they're now covering about 60% of India's oil needs.
Rising global prices mean India is paying a lot more overall, so diversifying suppliers is becoming key.